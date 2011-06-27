  1. Home
Used 1992 Pontiac Bonneville SSEi Features & Specs

More about the 1992 Bonneville
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)270.0/414.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque260 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower205 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.
Front leg room42.0 in.
Front hip room57.2 in.
Front shoulder room59.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear hip Room57.1 in.
Rear leg room38.6 in.
Rear shoulder room59.4 in.
Measurements
Length201.2 in.
Curb weight3607 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.1 cu.ft.
Height55.5 in.
Wheel base110.8 in.
Width73.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Green Metallic
  • Light Blue Metallic
  • White
  • Black
  • Dark Jade Gray Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Slate Gray Metallic
  • Medium Red Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
