Used 1992 Pontiac Bonneville SE Features & Specs

More about the 1992 Bonneville
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288.0/468.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque220 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.
Front leg room42.0 in.
Front hip room57.2 in.
Front shoulder room59.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear hip Room57.1 in.
Rear leg room38.6 in.
Rear shoulder room59.4 in.
Measurements
Length200.6 in.
Curb weight3362 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.1 cu.ft.
Height55.5 in.
Wheel base110.8 in.
Width73.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Green Metallic
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Light Blue Metallic
  • Slate Gray Metallic
  • Black
  • Silver Metallic
  • Dark Jade Gray Metallic
  • White
  • Medium Red Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
