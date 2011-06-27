  1. Home
Used 1991 Pontiac Bonneville SSE Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)306.0/468.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque210 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower165 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle40.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.9 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room52.8 in.
Front shoulder room59.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear hip Room55.9 in.
Rear leg room39.1 in.
Rear shoulder room59.6 in.
Measurements
Length198.7 in.
Curb weight3551 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.4 cu.ft.
Height54.1 in.
Wheel base110.8 in.
Width72.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Neon Blue Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Met Green Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Dark Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Medium Beechwood Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Dark Maple Metallic
  • Light Beechwood Metallic
  • Flame Red
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Medium Slate Gray Metallic
  • Brilliant Red Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Light Camel Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Arctic White
  • Medium Maui Blue Metallic
  • Torch Red
  • Autumn Maple Metallic
  • Camel Beige
  • White
  • Medium Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Turquoise Metallic
