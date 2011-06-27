  1. Home
Used 2005 Pontiac Aztek Base Features & Specs

More about the 2005 Aztek
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288/396 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque210 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.4 l
Horsepower185 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle36.4 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
radio data systemyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
retained accessory poweryes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
cargo netyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.7 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room58.7 in.
Front leg room40.5 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room58.5 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room39.1 in.
Rear hip Room61 in.
Rear leg room38.0 in.
Rear shoulder room58.8 in.
Measurements
Front track62.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity93.5 cu.ft.
Length182.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Curb weight4043 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place45.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance7.2 in.
Height66.7 in.
Wheel base108.3 in.
Width73.7 in.
Rear track63.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sedona Beige Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Electric Blue Metallic
  • Fusion Orange Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Black
  • Sport Red Metallic
  • Liquid Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Dark Gray
  • Dark Taupe
Tires & Wheels
P215/70R S tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
short and long arm rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
