Used 2003 Pontiac Aztek Base Features & Specs

More about the 2003 Aztek
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288/396 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque210 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.4 l
Horsepower185 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle36.4 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
In-Car Entertainment
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
radio data systemyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
cargo netyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room39.7 in.
bucket front seatsyes
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front shoulder room58.7 in.
Front leg room40.5 in.
Front hip room58.5 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room39.1 in.
Rear hip Room61 in.
Rear leg room38 in.
Rear shoulder room58.8 in.
Measurements
Front track62.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity93.5 cu.ft.
Length182.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Curb weight4043 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place45.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance7.2 in.
Height66.7 in.
Wheel base108.3 in.
Width73.7 in.
Rear track63.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Summit White
  • Champagne Beige Metallic
  • Black
  • Maple Red Metallic
  • Aztek Yellow
  • Liquid Gray Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Electric Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Dark Gray
  • Dark Taupe
  • Dark Gray/Red Accents
Tires & Wheels
P215/70R S tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
short and long arm rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Research Similar Vehicles