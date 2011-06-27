  1. Home
Used 2001 Pontiac Aztek Base Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Aztek
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
full time 4WDyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288/414 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque210 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.4 l
Horsepower185 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle36.4 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
In-Car Entertainment
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room39.7 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room58.7 in.
Front leg room40.5 in.
Front hip room58.5 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room39.1 in.
Rear hip Room61 in.
Rear leg room38 in.
Rear shoulder room58.8 in.
Measurements
Length182.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Curb weight3779 lbs.
Ground clearance7.2 in.
Height66.7 in.
Wheel base108.3 in.
Width73.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Citrus Green Metallic
  • Maple Red Metallic
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Steel Blue Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • Aztek Yellow
  • Black
  • Bright Red
Interior Colors
  • Dark Gray
  • Dark Taupe
Tires & Wheels
P215/70R S tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
16 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
