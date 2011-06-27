  1. Home
Used 1991 Pontiac 6000 SE Features & Specs

More about the 1991 6000
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)266.9/439.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.7 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque185 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.1 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle37.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.5 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.
Front hip room53.3 in.
Front shoulder room56.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room52.4 in.
Rear leg room36.5 in.
Rear shoulder room56.5 in.
Measurements
Length185.8 in.
Curb weight3370 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.2 cu.ft.
Height54.1 in.
Wheel base104.9 in.
Width72.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Dark Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Autumn Maple Metallic
  • Camel Beige
  • Brilliant Red Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Turquoise Metallic
  • Met Green Metallic
  • Light Beechwood Metallic
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • White
  • Dark Maple Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright White
  • Torch Red
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Medium Beechwood Metallic
  • Medium Maui Blue Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • Light Camel Metallic
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Medium Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Flame Red
  • Neon Blue Metallic
  • Medium Slate Gray Metallic
