Used 1991 Pontiac 6000 Features & Specs

|Exterior Colors
- Black Sapphire Metallic
- Gunmetal Metallic
- Dark Sapphire Blue Metallic
- Autumn Maple Metallic
- Camel Beige
- Brilliant Red Metallic
- Dark Garnet Red Metallic
- Turquoise Metallic
- Met Green Metallic
- Light Beechwood Metallic
- Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
- Silver Metallic
- White
- Dark Maple Metallic
- Black
- Bright White
- Torch Red
- Medium Garnet Red Metallic
- Medium Beechwood Metallic
- Medium Maui Blue Metallic
- Arctic White
- Light Camel Metallic
- Medium Gray Metallic
- Medium Sapphire Blue Metallic
- Flame Red
- Neon Blue Metallic
- Medium Slate Gray Metallic
- Light Camel Metallic
- Bright White
- Neon Blue Metallic
- Medium Garnet Red Metallic
- Flame Red
- Medium Maui Blue Metallic
- Torch Red
- Arctic White
- Medium Beechwood Metallic
- Black Sapphire Metallic
- Medium Gray Metallic
- Medium Sapphire Blue Metallic
- Black
- Camel Beige
- Silver Metallic
- Light Beechwood Metallic
- Dark Sapphire Blue Metallic
- Dark Garnet Red Metallic
- White
- Autumn Maple Metallic
- Dark Maple Metallic
- Gunmetal Metallic
- Brilliant Red Metallic
- Met Green Metallic
- Medium Slate Gray Metallic
- Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
- Turquoise Metallic
- Medium Beechwood Metallic
- Silver Metallic
- Dark Garnet Red Metallic
- Arctic White
- White
- Medium Garnet Red Metallic
- Black
- Medium Gray Metallic
- Medium Sapphire Blue Metallic
- Neon Blue Metallic
- Dark Sapphire Blue Metallic
- Black Sapphire Metallic
- Brilliant Red Metallic
- Autumn Maple Metallic
- Gunmetal Metallic
- Dark Maple Metallic
- Medium Slate Gray Metallic
- Met Green Metallic
- Camel Beige
- Light Camel Metallic
- Turquoise Metallic
- Bright White
- Light Beechwood Metallic
- Flame Red
- Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
- Medium Maui Blue Metallic
- Torch Red