Used 1991 Pontiac 6000 Features & Specs

More about the 1991 6000
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic3-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6Inline 4
Combined MPG202022
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/28 mpg17/28 mpg19/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)266.9/439.6 mi.266.9/439.6 mi.298.3/439.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.7 gal.15.7 gal.15.7 gal.
Combined MPG202022
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque185 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm185 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm135 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.1 l3.1 l2.5 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 4400 rpm140 hp @ 4400 rpm110 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle37.0 ft.37.0 ft.37.0 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.5 in.38.6 in.38.5 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.42.1 in.42.1 in.
Front hip room53.3 in.52.7 in.53.3 in.
Front shoulder room56.3 in.56.2 in.56.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.38.9 in.37.8 in.
Rear hip Room52.4 in.53.0 in.52.4 in.
Rear leg room36.5 in.34.7 in.36.5 in.
Rear shoulder room56.5 in.56.2 in.56.5 in.
Measurements
Length185.8 in.193.2 in.185.8 in.
Curb weight3370 lbs.3162 lbs.2843 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.2 cu.ft.41.6 cu.ft.15.2 cu.ft.
Height54.1 in.54.1 in.53.7 in.
Wheel base104.9 in.104.9 in.104.9 in.
Width72.0 in.72.0 in.72.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacityno74 cu.ft.no
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Dark Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Autumn Maple Metallic
  • Camel Beige
  • Brilliant Red Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Turquoise Metallic
  • Met Green Metallic
  • Light Beechwood Metallic
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • White
  • Dark Maple Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright White
  • Torch Red
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Medium Beechwood Metallic
  • Medium Maui Blue Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • Light Camel Metallic
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Medium Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Flame Red
  • Neon Blue Metallic
  • Medium Slate Gray Metallic
  • Light Camel Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Neon Blue Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Flame Red
  • Medium Maui Blue Metallic
  • Torch Red
  • Arctic White
  • Medium Beechwood Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Medium Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Camel Beige
  • Silver Metallic
  • Light Beechwood Metallic
  • Dark Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • White
  • Autumn Maple Metallic
  • Dark Maple Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Brilliant Red Metallic
  • Met Green Metallic
  • Medium Slate Gray Metallic
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Turquoise Metallic
  • Medium Beechwood Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • White
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Black
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Medium Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Neon Blue Metallic
  • Dark Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Brilliant Red Metallic
  • Autumn Maple Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Dark Maple Metallic
  • Medium Slate Gray Metallic
  • Met Green Metallic
  • Camel Beige
  • Light Camel Metallic
  • Turquoise Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Light Beechwood Metallic
  • Flame Red
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Medium Maui Blue Metallic
  • Torch Red
