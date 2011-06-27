  1. Home
  2. Pontiac
  3. Pontiac 6000
  4. Used 1990 Pontiac 6000
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1990 Pontiac 6000 LE Features & Specs

More about the 1990 6000
More about the 1990 6000
Overview
See 6000 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)266.9/423.9 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.7 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque180 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.1 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle37.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.
Front hip room52.7 in.
Front shoulder room56.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear hip Room53.0 in.
Rear leg room34.7 in.
Rear shoulder room56.2 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity74 cu.ft.
Length193.2 in.
Curb weight3162 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place41.6 cu.ft.
Height54.1 in.
Wheel base104.9 in.
Width72.0 in.
See 6000 Inventory

Related Used 1990 Pontiac 6000 LE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles