Used 1990 Pontiac 6000 Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|3-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|V6
|V6
|Combined MPG
|23
|20
|20
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|Transmission
|3-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|20/29 mpg
|17/27 mpg
|17/27 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|314.0/455.3 mi.
|266.9/423.9 mi.
|266.9/423.9 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|15.7 gal.
|15.7 gal.
|15.7 gal.
|Combined MPG
|23
|20
|20
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|135 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
|180 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
|180 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.5 l
|3.1 l
|3.1 l
|Horsepower
|110 hp @ 5200 rpm
|140 hp @ 4800 rpm
|140 hp @ 4800 rpm
|Turning circle
|37.0 ft.
|37.0 ft.
|38.5 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|V6
|V6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|38.5 in.
|38.6 in.
|38.5 in.
|Front leg room
|42.2 in.
|42.1 in.
|42.2 in.
|Front hip room
|53.3 in.
|52.7 in.
|53.3 in.
|Front shoulder room
|56.3 in.
|56.2 in.
|56.3 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|37.8 in.
|38.9 in.
|37.8 in.
|Rear hip Room
|52.4 in.
|53.0 in.
|52.4 in.
|Rear leg room
|36.5 in.
|34.7 in.
|36.5 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|56.5 in.
|56.2 in.
|56.5 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|188.8 in.
|193.2 in.
|188.8 in.
|Curb weight
|2843 lbs.
|3162 lbs.
|3301 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|15.2 cu.ft.
|41.6 cu.ft.
|15.2 cu.ft.
|Height
|53.7 in.
|54.1 in.
|53.7 in.
|Wheel base
|104.9 in.
|104.9 in.
|104.9 in.
|Width
|72.0 in.
|72.0 in.
|72.0 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|no
|74 cu.ft.
|no
