Used 1990 Pontiac 6000 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission3-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4V6V6
Combined MPG232020
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveAll wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/29 mpg17/27 mpg17/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)314.0/455.3 mi.266.9/423.9 mi.266.9/423.9 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.7 gal.15.7 gal.15.7 gal.
Combined MPG232020
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque135 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm180 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm180 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l3.1 l3.1 l
Horsepower110 hp @ 5200 rpm140 hp @ 4800 rpm140 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle37.0 ft.37.0 ft.38.5 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.5 in.38.6 in.38.5 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.42.1 in.42.2 in.
Front hip room53.3 in.52.7 in.53.3 in.
Front shoulder room56.3 in.56.2 in.56.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.38.9 in.37.8 in.
Rear hip Room52.4 in.53.0 in.52.4 in.
Rear leg room36.5 in.34.7 in.36.5 in.
Rear shoulder room56.5 in.56.2 in.56.5 in.
Measurements
Length188.8 in.193.2 in.188.8 in.
Curb weight2843 lbs.3162 lbs.3301 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.2 cu.ft.41.6 cu.ft.15.2 cu.ft.
Height53.7 in.54.1 in.53.7 in.
Wheel base104.9 in.104.9 in.104.9 in.
Width72.0 in.72.0 in.72.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacityno74 cu.ft.no
