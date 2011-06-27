2022 Polestar 2 Long Range Dual Motor Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$49,900
|Engine Type
|Electric
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|EPA Combined MPGeA combined total of 45% city MPGe + 55% highway MPGe
|89 MPGe
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Battery & Range
|Fuel type
|Electric
|EPA city/highway MPGeMPGe is the official metric that the EPA uses to measure the efficiency of alternative-fuel (including electric) vehicles. Just like regular MPG shows how far a car will travel on one gallon of gas, MPGe shows how far a vehicle will drive on 33.7 kWh of electricity — the energy equivalent of one gallon of gasoline.
|94/84 MPGe
|EPA Combined MPGeA combined total of 45% city MPGe + 55% highway MPGe
|89 MPGe
|EPA Electricity RangeThis value is the estimated number of miles that a vehicle can travel in combined city and highway driving (using a mix of 55% highway and 45% city driving) before needing to be recharged, according to the EPA's testing methodology.
|249 mi.
|EPA kWh/100 miThis value tells you how much energy in kilowatt-hours a vehicle would use to travel 100 miles. Unlike mpg, however, where a larger number is better (for example, a vehicle that gets 30 mpg is better than one that gets 20 mpg), a smaller number is better in kWh/100 miles because you are using less battery energy per mile.
|38
|EPA Time to charge battery (at 240V)This can be tough to pin down, but we assume for simplicity that the 240V power source will enable the vehicle's onboard charger to operate at full capacity, and that the battery is fully depleted and will be recharged to 100%. Given those assumptions, the value provided is simply the battery's capacity divided by the onboard charger's power rating. For example, a battery rated at 100 kWh will need 12.5 hours to recharge fully using an 8.0-kW charger.
|8.0 hr.
|Battery capacity
|78 kWh
|Engine
|Base engine type
|Electric
|Horsepower
|408 hp
|Torque
|487 lb-ft
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Towing Capacity
|2,000 lbs.
|Drivetrain
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Suspension
|Four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Dimensions
|Length
|181.3 in.
|Overall Width with Mirrors
|78.1 in.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|73.2 in.
|Height
|58.2 in.
|Wheel base
|107.7 in.
|EPA interior volume
|115.0 cu.ft.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|15.5 cu.ft.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|39.9 cu.ft.
|Turning circle
|37.7 ft.
|Ground clearance
|6.0 in.
|Angle of approach
|15.1 degrees
|Angle of departure
|22.0 degrees
|Curb weight
|4,658 lbs.
|Maximum towing capacity
|2,000 lbs.
|Gross weight
|5,735 lbs.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Front Seat Dimensions
|Front head room
|41.3 in.
|Front leg room
|42.2 in.
|Front shoulder room
|54.6 in.
|Front hip room
|53.7 in.
|Cloth
|yes
|Bucket front seats
|yes
|Height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|Rear head room
|37.0 in.
|Rear leg room
|33.9 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|52.6 in.
|Rear hip Room
|53.4 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Safety
|Lane departure warning accident avoidance system
|yes
|Pre-collision safety system
|yes
|Post-collision safety system
|yes
|Dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|Front and rear head airbags
|yes
|Passenger airbag deactivation switch
|yes
|Stability control
|yes
|Traction control
|yes
|Child seat anchors
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Front and rear solid disc brakes
|yes
|Tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|Dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|Auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|Adaptive headlights
|yes
|Daytime running lights
|yes
|High pressure washers headlamps
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|Rear fixed headrests
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Engine immobilizer
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|250 watts stereo output
|yes
|8 total speakers
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|USB with external media control
|yes
|Satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|Power Feature
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Hands-free entry
|yes
|Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverse
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|Keyless ignition
|yes
|Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Electric power steering
|yes
|Rear view camera
|yes
|Front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|Cruise control
|yes
|Universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Front and rear cupholders
|yes
|Front door pockets
|yes
|Dual zone front climate control
|yes
|Interior air filtration
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|Instrumentation
|Compass
|yes
|External temperature display
|yes
|Clock
|yes
|Tires & Wheels
|Painted alloy wheels
|yes
|19 in. wheels
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|245/45R19 tires
|yes
|Telematics
|Emergency Service
|yes
|Airbag Deployment Notification
|yes
|Stolen Vehicle Tracking/Assistance
|yes
|Roadside Assistance
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Rust
|12 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Packages
|Plus Package
|+$4,000
|Performance Package
|+$5,000
|Pilot Package
|+$3,200
|Interior Options
|Ventilated Nappa Leather Seats
|yes
|Trunk Mat
|+$150
|Front And Rear Passenger Floor Mats
|+$150
|Exterior Options
|Tow Bar Hitch
|+$1,200
|Load Carrier
|+$350
|20" 4-V Spoke Black Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels
|+$1,200
Related 2022 Polestar 2 Long Range Dual Motor info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mercury Milan 2010
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class 2011
- Used Toyota FJ Cruiser 2013
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2003
- Used Acura RLX 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class 2001
- Used Toyota GR86 2013
- Used Ford Shelby GT500 2010
- Used Buick Lucerne 1998
- Used Subaru Legacy 2008
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2023 Subaru Outback News
- Chevrolet Bolt EV 2022
- 2023 Acura RDX News
- 2023 Kia Soul News
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz EQC News
- 2022 MINI Convertible
- 2022 Carnival
- 2022 BYTON M-Byte News
- Volvo V60 2022
- Toyota Tundra 2022
Other models to consider
- Chevrolet Corvette 2022
- 2022 Chevrolet Camaro
- 2022 Chevrolet Equinox
- 2022 Chevrolet Malibu
- Chevrolet Traverse 2022
- 2022 Chevrolet Colorado
- 2021 Chevrolet Corvette
- 2022 Chevrolet Camaro
- 2022 Chevrolet Camaro
- 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer
Latest Updates On New Cars
- 2023 Acura RDX News
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz EQC News
- 2023 Ford Bronco News
- 2023 Jeep Wrangler News
- 2023 Lexus RX 350 News
Recommended
- Cadillac XT6 2020 SUV
- Used 2010 Subaru Forester Durham NC
- BMW M5 2022 Deals
- Geo Storm 1990
- Used 2010 Jaguar XF Saint Petersburg FL
Other models
- Used Mazda Mx-5-Miata in Lanham, MD
- Used Mazda 5 in Gilbertsville, PA
- Used Kia K5 in Ithaca, NY
- Used Dodge Ram-Pickup-3500 in Garner, NC
- Used Cadillac CT4 in Middletown, NJ
- Used Mazda CX-3 in Muscatine, IA
- Used Mitsubishi Eclipse-Cross in Norwood, PA
- Used Volkswagen E-Golf in Greenbelt, MD
- Used Nissan Xterra in Beaumont, CA
- Used Cadillac Elr in Des Plaines, IL
- Used Mercedes-Benz Maybach in Annandale, VA
- Used Bentley Continental-Flying-Spur in Lansdowne, PA
- Used Chrysler Voyager in Inver Grove Heights, MN
- Used Chrysler Pt-Cruiser in Far Rockaway, NY
- Used Mclaren 720S in Red Oak, TX
- Used Mercedes-Benz M-Class in Stanford, IL
- Used Ferrari 488-Spider in Woodbury, NJ
- Used Chevrolet Corvette-Stingray in Conover, NC
- Used Infiniti G37-Sedan in Avenel, NJ
- Used Chevrolet Spark-Ev in Conyers, GA
- Used Toyota Yaris-Ia in Southgate, MI
- Used Honda S2000 in Fairborn, OH
- Used Ford Econoline-Wagon in Elmwood Park, IL
- Used Infiniti Ex35 in Elmhurst, IL
- Used Land-Rover Range-Rover-Sport in Crossville, TN
- Used Cadillac Escalade-Ext in Paramus, NJ
- Used BMW 8-Series-Gran-Coupe in Windermere, FL
- Used Infiniti JX in Woodbridge, NJ
- Used GMC Yukon-Xl in Kennesaw, GA
- Used Cadillac Cts-Wagon in Yorktown Heights, NY