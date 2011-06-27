  1. Home
2021 Polestar 1 Specs & Features

More about the 2021 1
Overview
Starting MSRP
$155,000
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG26
EPA Combined MPGe58 mi.
EPA Electricity Range52 mi.
EPA Time to charge battery (at 240V)9.0 hr.
EPA kWh/100 mi57
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size2.0 l
Base engine typeHybrid
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower626 hp @ n/a rpm
Torque738 lb-ft @ n/a rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
adaptive headlightsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
cornering lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
In-Car Entertainment
1 subwoofer(s)yes
16 total speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
Bowers & Wilkins premium brand speakersyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front cupholdersyes
front door pocketsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
keyless ignitionyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
driver seat thigh extensionyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
sport front seatsyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room38.0 in.
Front hip room55.1 in.
Front leg room42.0 in.
Front shoulder room56.3 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room33.3 in.
Rear hip Room43.3 in.
Rear leg room20.9 in.
Rear shoulder room49.7 in.
Exterior Options
High Gloss Black Exterior Detailsyes
21" Matte Black Diamond Cut Alloy Wheelsyes
21" Glossy Black Diamond Cut Alloy Wheelsyes
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place4.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight5170 lbs.
Ground clearance5.6 in.
Height53.2 in.
Length180.5 in.
Wheel base107.9 in.
Width77.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Space Matte
  • Space Metallic
  • Snow Metallic
  • Midnight Matte
  • Magnesium Matte
  • Magnesium Metallic
  • Midnight Metallic
  • Snow Matte
  • Osmium Matte
  • Osmium Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal, premium leather
  • Charcoal w/Zinc, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
alloy wheelsyes
21 in. wheelsyes
295/30R21 tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
