2021 Polestar 1 Coupe
MSRP range: $155,000
|MSRP
|$156,500
|Edmunds suggests you pay
|$154,950
Other years
2021 Polestar 1 Review
- 70 miles of projected EV range (using European standards)
- Impressive 619 horsepower combined output
- Comes fully loaded with no options
- Sleek styling and lightweight construction
- Steep $155,000 price tag
- Infotainment isn't as intuitive as rival systems
- Final year of production
- Special Edition model limited to 25 units globally
- Part of the first Polestar 1 generation introduced for 2020
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Polestar 1.
2021 Polestar 1 videos
Top 10 Best-Looking Cars According to Edmunds' Mark Takahashi
NOTE: This video is about the 2020 Polestar 1, but since the 2021 Polestar 1 is part of the same generation, our earlier analysis still applies.
Edmunds' Mark Takahashi, a former designer and art director, gives his ranking of the best-looking and most beautiful cars, trucks and SUVs on sale.
FAQ
Is the Polestar 1 a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 1 both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Polestar 1 fuel economy, so it's important to know that the 1 gets an EPA-estimated 26 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the 1 has 4.4 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Polestar 1. Learn more
What's new in the 2021 Polestar 1?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Polestar 1:
- Final year of production
- Special Edition model limited to 25 units globally
- Part of the first Polestar 1 generation introduced for 2020
Is the Polestar 1 reliable?
To determine whether the Polestar 1 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the 1. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the 1's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2021 Polestar 1 a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 Polestar 1 is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 1 is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2021 Polestar 1?
The least-expensive 2021 Polestar 1 is the 2021 Polestar 1 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $155,000.
Other versions include:
- 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $155,000
What are the different models of Polestar 1?
If you're interested in the Polestar 1, the next question is, which 1 model is right for you? 1 variants include 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A). For a full list of 1 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
