2020 Polestar 1 Base Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$155,000
|Engine Type
|Hybrid
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|26
|Total Seating
|4
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$155,000
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$155,000
|EPA Combined MPGe
|58 mi.
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|EPA Time to charge battery (at 240V)
|9.0 hr.
|Fuel tank capacity
|15.9 gal.
|Combined MPG
|26
|EPA kWh/100 mi
|57
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|EPA Electricity Range
|52 mi.
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$155,000
|Base engine type
|Hybrid
|Base engine size
|2.0 l
|Turning circle
|37.4 ft.
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$155,000
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|cornering lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|Rear integrated headrests
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|adaptive headlights
|yes
|high pressure washers headlamps
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$155,000
|16 total speakers
|yes
|Bowers & Wilkins premium brand speakers
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|USB with external media control
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$155,000
|front cupholders
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|adaptive cruise control
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|front, side, and rear view camera
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|heated steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$155,000
|hands-free entry
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$155,000
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$155,000
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|premium leather
|yes
|sport front seats
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|42.0 in.
|Front head room
|38.0 in.
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|56.3 in.
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|driver seat thigh extension
|yes
|Front hip room
|55.1 in.
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$155,000
|Rear head room
|33.3 in.
|Rear hip Room
|43.3 in.
|Rear leg room
|20.9 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|49.7 in.
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$155,000
|21" Glossy Black Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels
|yes
|21" Matte Black Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels
|yes
|High Gloss Black Exterior Details
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$155,000
|Length
|180.5 in.
|Curb weight
|5170 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|4.4 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|5.6 in.
|Height
|53.2 in.
|Wheel base
|107.9 in.
|Width
|77.1 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$155,000
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$155,000
|295/30R21 tires
|yes
|21 in. wheels
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the 1
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$155,000
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$155,000
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|12 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Hybrid Component
|8 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Related 2020 Polestar 1 Base info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda CR-V 2006
- Used Kia Soul 2015
- Used Ram 1500 2008
- Used Ram Promaster Cargo Van 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
- Used Ram 1500 2005
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2012
- Used Acura TLX 2017
- Used Jaguar F-TYPE
- Used Subaru Forester 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime News
- 2020 Volkswagen Atlas
- 2019 Tacoma
- 2019 Forte
- 2021 Toyota Highlander News
- 2020 Aston Martin Vantage News
- 2020 Cadillac Escalade
- 2020 Mazda CX-30
- 2020 Chevrolet Trax
- 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Kia Sedona 2019
- Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid 2019
- 2019 Stinger
- 2021 Kia Sedona
- Kia Telluride 2020
- 2020 Kia Soul
- 2020 Optima Hybrid
- 2021 Seltos
- 2019 Forte
- 2019 Kia Sorento
Research Similar Vehicles
- Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class 2021
- 2020 Subaru Ascent
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Lincoln Aviator
- 2020 INFINITI QX60
- 2020 BMW X7
- 2020 BMW X6
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
- 2020 Land Rover Discovery
- Mazda CX-3 2020