Used 2000 Plymouth Voyager Minivan Consumer Reviews

More about the 2000 Voyager
5(0%)4(62%)3(23%)2(15%)1(0%)
3.5
13 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

I musta got a good one

dap56, 02/10/2010
10 of 11 people found this review helpful

7 passenger, 3.3LV6, with driver's side sliding door, 95,000 miles, and just had my first semi major repair (starter). The rest of the car is original, even the marker bulbs. One serpentine belt change, it's on its 3rd set of tires and brakes, which is all normal maintenance on any car along with oil and filter changes every 5000 miles. I'll probably swap out hoses, belts and fluids at 100k just as a matter of principle. Very comfortable and has been more reliable than my wife's Honda Accord. Now that the kids are gone, I'd like to get rid of it for something that gets better mileage, but I just can't justify it.

Report Abuse

Great vehicle for 8 years

Peter B, 10/05/2007
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

We bought this vehicle new in 2000. Since then we have put on 172,000 miles with almost no problems. One $80 dollar sensor and a $220 transmission leak. That's it other than stuff you would normally have to service. Not the most flashy vehicle but a solid value.

Report Abuse

2000 SE Voyager - Pretty Good

zatex, 03/01/2004
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I've now had this vehicle for 4 years. In these years, I have had transmission problems twice and brake problems once. Have replaced the tyres once. But overall this has been a good buy. Whoever owned it before me, put on 30,000 miles in 6 months! Since then, I've only added another 33,100! She's been fair on fuel consumption (avg 17 mpg mostly short drives of 2-3 miles at a time). Very easy drive, and puts the kids to sleep easily too!

Report Abuse

Bad Reliability

trekiew, 09/13/2002
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Have had multiple mechanical problems. Though it is still covered under waranty, still is a big hassle. In the last year, we have had transmission replaced, the A/C compressor replaced, belts replaced, something in the steering column, etc... The dealership has been friendly - but enough is enough!

Report Abuse

2000 SE VOYAGER SWB 7 PASS.

Not2bad, 06/29/2003
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Was the best deal at the time.I only have 29,000 miles at present.Had turn signal problems,it took the dealer 2 times to fix them for good,but no big deal.the transmision had a severe shifting problem once,took it back to dealer and they replaced some kind of switch,and it was fine after that.If your on a tight budget,and you get a warranty,its not bad

Report Abuse
