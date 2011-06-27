  1. Home
  2. Plymouth
  3. Plymouth Voyager
  4. Used 1999 Plymouth Voyager
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1999 Plymouth Voyager Base Features & Specs

More about the 1999 Voyager
Overview
See Voyager Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission3-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)360.0/480.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque167 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle37.6 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.8 in.
Front leg room40.6 in.
Front hip room57.7 in.
Front shoulder room62.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.1 in.
Rear hip Room61.3 in.
Rear leg room36.6 in.
Rear shoulder room63.8 in.
Measurements
Length186.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight3516 lbs.
Ground clearance5.4 in.
Height68.5 in.
Wheel base113.3 in.
Width76.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Cypress Green Pearlcoat
  • Forest Green Pearlcoat
  • Aquamarine
  • Alpine Green Pearlcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Deep Amethyst Pearlcoat
  • Deep Cranberry Pearlcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Island Teal Satin Glow
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Silver Fern
  • Mist Gray
See Voyager Inventory

Related Used 1999 Plymouth Voyager Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles