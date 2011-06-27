Estimated values
1998 Plymouth Voyager SE 4dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,210
|$2,291
|$2,301
|Clean
|$2,015
|$2,089
|$2,106
|Average
|$1,624
|$1,684
|$1,717
|Rough
|$1,234
|$1,279
|$1,327
Estimated values
1998 Plymouth Voyager 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,970
|$2,063
|$2,082
|Clean
|$1,796
|$1,880
|$1,906
|Average
|$1,448
|$1,516
|$1,553
|Rough
|$1,100
|$1,152
|$1,201
Estimated values
1998 Plymouth Voyager Expresso 4dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,268
|$2,344
|$2,353
|Clean
|$2,068
|$2,137
|$2,154
|Average
|$1,667
|$1,723
|$1,755
|Rough
|$1,266
|$1,309
|$1,357