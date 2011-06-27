  1. Home
Used 1996 Plymouth Voyager Features & Specs

More about the 1996 Voyager
Overview
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic3-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG1920
Drivetrain
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg18/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)320.0/460.0 mi.360.0/480.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.20.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque167 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm167 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l2.4 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 5200 rpm150 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle37.6 ft.37.6 ft.
Base engine typeGasGas
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.8 in.39.8 in.
Front leg room41.2 in.41.2 in.
Front hip room57.7 in.57.7 in.
Front shoulder room62.5 in.62.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.0 in.40.0 in.
Rear hip Room61.3 in.61.3 in.
Rear leg room36.6 in.36.6 in.
Rear shoulder room63.7 in.63.7 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity143 cu.ft.143 cu.ft.
Length186.3 in.186.3 in.
Curb weight3696 lbs.3528 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.9 cu.ft.15.9 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.3 in.5.3 in.
Height68.5 in.68.5 in.
Wheel base113.3 in.113.3 in.
Width75.6 in.75.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Driftwood Satin Glow Metallic
  • Black
  • Poppy Red
  • Black
  • Light Driftwood Satin Glow Metallic
  • Poppy Red
