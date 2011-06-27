  1. Home
Used 1994 Plymouth Voyager Base Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)360.0/480.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque135 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower100 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle41.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.4 in.
Front leg room38.3 in.
Front hip room53.7 in.
Front shoulder room57.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.6 in.
Rear hip Room57.1 in.
Rear leg room43.4 in.
Rear shoulder room60.5 in.
Measurements
Length178.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight3306 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place41.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.7 in.
Height66.0 in.
Wheel base112.3 in.
Width72.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright White
  • Black
  • Light Driftwood Satin Glow Metallic
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Poppy Red
  • Wildberry Pearl Metallic
  • Radiant Red Metallic
  • Light Royal Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Medium Mist Pearl Metallic
  • Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Jewel Blue Pearl Metallic
