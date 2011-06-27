  1. Home
Used 1993 Plymouth Voyager LE Features & Specs

More about the 1993 Voyager
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission3-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)340.0/440.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque171 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower142 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle40.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.1 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.
Front hip room53.7 in.
Front shoulder room57.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear hip Room57.1 in.
Rear leg room37.6 in.
Rear shoulder room60.5 in.
Measurements
Length178.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight3275 lbs.
Height66.0 in.
Wheel base112.3 in.
Width72.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Wildberry Pearlcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic Clearcoat
  • Skyblue Satin Glow
  • Light Driftwood Satin Glow
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Hunter Green Metallic Clearcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Deep Blue Metallic Clearcoat
  • Teal Pearlcoat
