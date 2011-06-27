  1. Home
Used 1992 Plymouth Voyager SE Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission3-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)360.0/440.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque135 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower100 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle40.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.1 in.
Front leg room37.3 in.
Front hip room53.7 in.
Front shoulder room57.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear hip Room57.1 in.
Rear leg room37.6 in.
Rear shoulder room60.5 in.
Measurements
Length178.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight3321 lbs.
Height66.0 in.
Wheel base112.3 in.
Width72.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Claret Red Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Mist Pearl Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Black Cherry Pearl Metallic
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Radiant Fire
  • Light Champagne Metallic
  • Diamond Blue Metallic
