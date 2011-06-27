  1. Home
Used 1992 Plymouth Voyager LX Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)252.0/324.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque173 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle40.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Height67.6 in.
Wheel base112.3 in.
Length178.1 in.
Width72.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright White
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Claret Red Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Black Cherry Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Mist Pearl Metallic
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Light Champagne Metallic
  • Diamond Blue Metallic
  • Radiant Fire
