Used 1992 Plymouth Voyager LE Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)320.0/440.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque173 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower142 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle40.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.1 in.
Front leg room37.3 in.
Front hip room53.7 in.
Front shoulder room57.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear hip Room57.1 in.
Rear leg room37.6 in.
Rear shoulder room60.5 in.
Measurements
Length178.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity2250 lbs.
Curb weight3591 lbs.
Height66.0 in.
Wheel base112.3 in.
Width72.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Mist Pearl Metallic
  • Claret Red Pearl Metallic
  • Radiant Fire
  • Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Black Cherry Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Diamond Blue Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Light Champagne Metallic
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
