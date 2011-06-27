  1. Home
Used 1991 Plymouth Voyager LX Features & Specs

More about the 1991 Voyager
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)340.0/440.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque171 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower141 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle41.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Height66.0 in.
Wheel base112.3 in.
Length175.9 in.
Width69.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Bright White
  • Diamond Blue Metallic
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Claret Red Pearl Metallic
  • Black Cherry Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Mist Pearl Metallic
  • Safari Brown Satin Glow Metallic
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Light Champagne Metallic
