Used 1991 Plymouth Voyager LE Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)270.0/360.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque185 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle41.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.3 in.
Front leg room38.2 in.
Front hip room53.7 in.
Front shoulder room57.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.6 in.
Rear hip Room63.8 in.
Rear leg room37.7 in.
Rear shoulder room61.3 in.
Measurements
Height66.0 in.
Wheel base112.3 in.
Length175.9 in.
Width69.6 in.
Curb weight3271 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Medium Mist Pearl Metallic
  • Claret Red Pearl Metallic
  • Safari Brown Satin Glow Metallic
  • Black Cherry Pearl Metallic
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Light Champagne Metallic
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Diamond Blue Metallic
