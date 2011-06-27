  1. Home
  2. Plymouth
  3. Plymouth Voyager
  4. Used 1990 Plymouth Voyager
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1990 Plymouth Voyager SE Features & Specs

More about the 1990 Voyager
Overview
See Voyager Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)380.0/520.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque135 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower100 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle41.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Height64.6 in.
Wheel base112.0 in.
Length175.9 in.
Width72.0 in.
See Voyager Inventory

Related Used 1990 Plymouth Voyager SE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles