Used 1990 Plymouth Voyager SE Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|22
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|19/26 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|380.0/520.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|20.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|22
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|135 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.5 l
|Horsepower
|100 hp @ 4800 rpm
|Turning circle
|41.0 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Measurements
|Height
|64.6 in.
|Wheel base
|112.0 in.
|Length
|175.9 in.
|Width
|72.0 in.
