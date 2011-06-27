  1. Home
Used 1993 Plymouth Sundance Base Features & Specs

More about the 1993 Sundance
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)322.0/406.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.0 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque121 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l
Horsepower93 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle36.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.
Front leg room42.0 in.
Front hip room52.9 in.
Front shoulder room54.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear hip Room44.3 in.
Rear leg room33.7 in.
Rear shoulder room52.5 in.
Measurements
Length171.9 in.
Curb weight2884 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.1 cu.ft.
Height52.7 in.
Wheel base97.2 in.
Width67.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Radiant Fire Red
  • Radiant Fire Metallic
  • Medium Water Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright White
  • Light Driftwood Satin Glow Metallic
  • Banzai Blue Metallic
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Light Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Raspberry Red Pearl Metallic
  • Wildberry Pearl Metallic
