Used 1992 Plymouth Sundance Duster Features & Specs

More about the 1992 Sundance
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)280.0/406.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.0 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque135 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower100 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle34.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.
Measurements
Length171.7 in.
Curb weight2704 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.2 cu.ft.
Height52.7 in.
Wheel base97.0 in.
Width67.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Silver Quartz Metallic
  • Banzai Blue Metallic
  • Medium Water Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Claret Red Pearl Metallic
  • Light Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Raspberry Red Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright White
  • Light Champagne Metallic
  • Aqua Pearl Metallic
  • Radiant Fire Red
  • Black Cherry Pearl Metallic
