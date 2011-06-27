Used 1991 Plymouth Sundance Highline Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)294.0/392.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.0 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque122 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l
Horsepower93 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle34.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.
Front hip room55.3 in.
Front shoulder room54.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear hip Room47.5 in.
Rear leg room34.0 in.
Rear shoulder room52.5 in.
Measurements
Length171.7 in.
Curb weight2617 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.2 cu.ft.
Height52.7 in.
Wheel base97.0 in.
Width67.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Champagne Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Light Spectrum Blue Metallic
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Aquamarine Blue Metallic
  • Electric Blue Metallic
  • Black Cherry Pearlcoat
  • Raspberry Red Pearlcoat
  • Radian Red Clearcoat
