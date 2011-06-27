  1. Home
Used 1991 Plymouth Sundance America Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
CylindersInline 4
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)294.0/392.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque122 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l
Horsepower93 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle34.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.
Front hip room55.4 in.
Front shoulder room54.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear hip Room44.7 in.
Rear leg room34.0 in.
Rear shoulder room54.5 in.
Measurements
Length171.7 in.
Curb weight2654 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.1 cu.ft.
Height52.7 in.
Wheel base97.0 in.
Width67.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Aquamarine Blue Metallic
  • Radian Red Clearcoat
  • Black Cherry Pearlcoat
  • Light Spectrum Blue Metallic
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Light Champagne Metallic
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Electric Blue Metallic
  • Raspberry Red Pearlcoat
