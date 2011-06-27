Used 1991 Plymouth Sundance Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Economical ELEISHA , 02/16/2004 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Over all I'd buy this car again. It's good on gas, it always starts, and the hatchback allows me to put things like my bike in there and go. Report Abuse

ljjlk Bob Peterson , 05/27/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Very good car. Reliable, fun to drive, strong.

I LOVE THIS CAR! Christine Marie , 08/15/2003 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This is an excellent, fun car to drive and own. I have had this car since 1992 with minimal problems. I wish Chrysler/Plymouth did not discontinue the Sundance.

Cheap car Katrina , 03/29/2003 0 of 1 people found this review helpful I just bought a 1991 Sundance. The transmission crapped out. If I were to buy a used car over again I would make sure that a mechanic check it out. I don't think that Chrysler/Plymouth makes transmissions that last this long. I did buy this car from a guy that didn't understand the concept of getting an oil change or maintenance. Overall I would have to say, stay away from high mileage non-maintened Sundance. I'm actually in the process of getting rid of it. (I've owned it for 7 days).