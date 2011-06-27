  1. Home
Used 1990 Plymouth Sundance Hatchback Consumer Reviews

More about the 1990 Sundance
5(29%)4(71%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.3
7 reviews
12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Great cars

cdgadart, 02/20/2010
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

We bought this car last in jan. 09 with 16,300 original miles on it. The car is from Conn., one owner, always garaged, still has the original tires and is in mint shape all around. I know I paid more than any book value said it was worth but the car will last for us for several years as we will not run it in the harsh northeast winters. I have owned a few other small mopars over the years and have always had good luck with them. They are easy to maintain and get good fuel mileage. This car looks like the day it came of the assembly line. I mean the car is spotless underneath as well as the interior and exterior. I would recommend these older cars to anyone who is looking for a cheap ride!!

I loved my Sundance!

Chestnut, 11/04/2003
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I owned the Sundance for 13 years (bought new). I really enjoyed the car and it turned out to be very reliable. It was great for moving - great for carrying lots of stuff. I just donated it to charity - someone could still get more use out of it. I was sorry to see it go.

This is a great car

slk546, 04/13/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I'v had mine for a year now, and though it's old, it's extremely reliable. It get great gas mileage.

Loved It

steve, 10/30/2008
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I picked up a brand new black cherry Sundance as a company car back in the spring of 1991. It had peppy performance, comfortable bucket seats and a cool floor mounted shifter with center console. The car had rear folding seats and a hatchback that I was able to use to move a full sized couch. Gas mileage was decent in the low 20s. I really loved that little Plymouth. I did some work in it and hand lots and lots of fun. I never had any problems with it except for the time I scraped the passenger side door against a tree. Oops. If you can find one of these in decent condition, you should buy it.

Low mile Sundance

sdv, 01/18/2009
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I have owned 3 Horizons over the years and have had good luck with all 3. This little Sundance I just bought has only 16,500 original miles. The car came is a 1 owner, looks to have been always garaged, and is mint in every way. The underside has no rust, the motor compartment is super clean and the interior looks like it has never been sat in. The car will last me well into retirement. This really is a car that was owned by a little old lady.

12
Research Similar Vehicles