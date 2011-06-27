Used 1990 Plymouth Sundance Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Great cars cdgadart , 02/20/2010 2 of 2 people found this review helpful We bought this car last in jan. 09 with 16,300 original miles on it. The car is from Conn., one owner, always garaged, still has the original tires and is in mint shape all around. I know I paid more than any book value said it was worth but the car will last for us for several years as we will not run it in the harsh northeast winters. I have owned a few other small mopars over the years and have always had good luck with them. They are easy to maintain and get good fuel mileage. This car looks like the day it came of the assembly line. I mean the car is spotless underneath as well as the interior and exterior. I would recommend these older cars to anyone who is looking for a cheap ride!! Report Abuse

I loved my Sundance! Chestnut , 11/04/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I owned the Sundance for 13 years (bought new). I really enjoyed the car and it turned out to be very reliable. It was great for moving - great for carrying lots of stuff. I just donated it to charity - someone could still get more use out of it. I was sorry to see it go. Report Abuse

This is a great car slk546 , 04/13/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I'v had mine for a year now, and though it's old, it's extremely reliable. It get great gas mileage. Report Abuse

Loved It steve , 10/30/2008 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I picked up a brand new black cherry Sundance as a company car back in the spring of 1991. It had peppy performance, comfortable bucket seats and a cool floor mounted shifter with center console. The car had rear folding seats and a hatchback that I was able to use to move a full sized couch. Gas mileage was decent in the low 20s. I really loved that little Plymouth. I did some work in it and hand lots and lots of fun. I never had any problems with it except for the time I scraped the passenger side door against a tree. Oops. If you can find one of these in decent condition, you should buy it. Report Abuse