Used 1997 Plymouth Prowler Convertible Consumer Reviews

MrMojoRiser , 03/24/2003

They made less than 400 Prowlers in '97, the first year they were produced. People that bought them did not buy them for gas mileage, comfort, pricetag, etc,. This car is cool. People who drive them are cool. If you can get one, do it! Didn't have any major or minor defects on this car. Maintenance has been minimal.