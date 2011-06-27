  1. Home
Used 1999 Plymouth Neon Competition Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG28
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/36 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.0/450.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.5 gal.
Combined MPG28
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque133 lb-ft @ 5500 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.6 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
Front hip room50.3 in.
Front shoulder room52.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.5 in.
Rear hip Room53.9 in.
Rear leg room35.1 in.
Rear shoulder room54.7 in.
Measurements
Length171.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight2470 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.0 in.
Height54.9 in.
Wheel base104.0 in.
Width67.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Bright Platinum Metallic Clearcoat
  • Intense Blue Pearlcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Agate
