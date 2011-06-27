Used 1999 Plymouth Neon Coupe Consumer Reviews
Crap
I was really shocked to see all the good reviews for a car that was nothing but trouble for me. It recently broke down on me and I had to get rid of it. When I bought it the only thing was wrong with it was the radiator and a gas leak, I had many other problems, I had to replace the battery, the tires(more than 10x), the starter, the water pump, the cylinder, and the spark plugs. The spark plugs went out and stripped my cylinders in my engine, with the motor mounts going bad as well. It was like a domino effect in 2 weeks. The brake line, motor mounts,and then finally the spark plugs. It was a complete and total piece of crap and right before it broke down, there was acceleration on its own.
OK
I purchased my 99 Neon in August of 99. I have had no real problems with it. It is very small and is a tight fit for more than 2 in the back. I am concerned with its saftey and will trade if off soon. She has 81k miles and is still running ok. I do keep my oil changed and the only thing I have had to put on it is tires. There is an odd whistle comming from under the hood, but I think its a belt.
Roxy
Fun little car to drive-gets great gas mileage. Easy to handle and great first car. Got mine a couple days after Christmas & was my first car. Wasnt my first choice, but once I started driving it, I instantly took a liking to it.
Sponsored cars related to the Neon
Related Used 1999 Plymouth Neon Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner