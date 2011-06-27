Used 1999 Plymouth Neon Coupe Consumer Reviews

kristie2021 , 07/25/2010

0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I was really shocked to see all the good reviews for a car that was nothing but trouble for me. It recently broke down on me and I had to get rid of it. When I bought it the only thing was wrong with it was the radiator and a gas leak, I had many other problems, I had to replace the battery, the tires(more than 10x), the starter, the water pump, the cylinder, and the spark plugs. The spark plugs went out and stripped my cylinders in my engine, with the motor mounts going bad as well. It was like a domino effect in 2 weeks. The brake line, motor mounts,and then finally the spark plugs. It was a complete and total piece of crap and right before it broke down, there was acceleration on its own.