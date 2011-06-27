  1. Home
  2. Plymouth
  3. Plymouth Neon
  4. Used 1999 Plymouth Neon
  5. Used 1999 Plymouth Neon Coupe
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1999 Plymouth Neon Coupe Consumer Reviews

More about the 1999 Neon
5(0%)4(33%)3(67%)2(0%)1(0%)
3.3
3 reviews
Write a review
See all Neons for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,005 - $2,349
Used Neon for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Crap

kristie2021, 07/25/2010
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I was really shocked to see all the good reviews for a car that was nothing but trouble for me. It recently broke down on me and I had to get rid of it. When I bought it the only thing was wrong with it was the radiator and a gas leak, I had many other problems, I had to replace the battery, the tires(more than 10x), the starter, the water pump, the cylinder, and the spark plugs. The spark plugs went out and stripped my cylinders in my engine, with the motor mounts going bad as well. It was like a domino effect in 2 weeks. The brake line, motor mounts,and then finally the spark plugs. It was a complete and total piece of crap and right before it broke down, there was acceleration on its own.

Report Abuse

OK

Flight, 01/11/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I purchased my 99 Neon in August of 99. I have had no real problems with it. It is very small and is a tight fit for more than 2 in the back. I am concerned with its saftey and will trade if off soon. She has 81k miles and is still running ok. I do keep my oil changed and the only thing I have had to put on it is tires. There is an odd whistle comming from under the hood, but I think its a belt.

Report Abuse

Roxy

NeoNxGrL, 03/17/2004
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Fun little car to drive-gets great gas mileage. Easy to handle and great first car. Got mine a couple days after Christmas & was my first car. Wasnt my first choice, but once I started driving it, I instantly took a liking to it.

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Neons for sale

Related Used 1999 Plymouth Neon Coupe info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles