Estimated values
1999 Plymouth Neon Competition 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,016
|$2,082
|$2,120
|Clean
|$1,780
|$1,842
|$1,877
|Average
|$1,306
|$1,362
|$1,392
|Rough
|$833
|$881
|$907
Estimated values
1999 Plymouth Neon Expresso 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,153
|$2,209
|$2,243
|Clean
|$1,900
|$1,955
|$1,986
|Average
|$1,394
|$1,445
|$1,472
|Rough
|$889
|$935
|$959
Estimated values
1999 Plymouth Neon Highline 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,046
|$2,132
|$2,181
|Clean
|$1,806
|$1,886
|$1,932
|Average
|$1,325
|$1,394
|$1,432
|Rough
|$845
|$902
|$933
Estimated values
1999 Plymouth Neon Competition 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,997
|$2,063
|$2,101
|Clean
|$1,763
|$1,825
|$1,861
|Average
|$1,294
|$1,349
|$1,380
|Rough
|$825
|$873
|$899
Estimated values
1999 Plymouth Neon Highline 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,037
|$2,104
|$2,143
|Clean
|$1,798
|$1,861
|$1,898
|Average
|$1,320
|$1,376
|$1,407
|Rough
|$841
|$891
|$917
Estimated values
1999 Plymouth Neon Expresso 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,170
|$2,227
|$2,260
|Clean
|$1,916
|$1,970
|$2,001
|Average
|$1,406
|$1,456
|$1,484
|Rough
|$896
|$943
|$967