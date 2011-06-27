Used 1998 Plymouth Neon Competition Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|29
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|25/37 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|312.5/462.5 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|12.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|29
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|133 lb-ft @ 5500 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.0 l
|Horsepower
|150 hp @ 6500 rpm
|Turning circle
|35.4 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|39.6 in.
|Front leg room
|42.5 in.
|Front hip room
|50.8 in.
|Front shoulder room
|52.5 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|36.5 in.
|Rear hip Room
|50.6 in.
|Rear leg room
|35.1 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|52.3 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|171.8 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|1000 lbs.
|Curb weight
|2507 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|11.8 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|6.0 in.
|Height
|54.9 in.
|Wheel base
|104.0 in.
|Width
|67.2 in.
