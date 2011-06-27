Used 1998 Plymouth Neon Coupe Consumer Reviews

Think Twice before buying buyerbeware , 11/16/2003 3 of 4 people found this review helpful Like some of the others, I have had gaskets replaced numerous times and still they cant' get it right. I have had a sun roof that has been replace 3 times and is still broken which is not under warrenty and the dealer will not fix. The engine light comes on very every 3-4 months due to carbon build up on some sensor which the dealer can't seem to fixed. I would not reccommend this car to anyone. Buyer beware. Report Abuse

I hate my car Anthony T , 08/19/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I've owned this car as a high school student just to drive around town, to and from school and work and that's about all it is good for. It is not a pleasure to drive, and I hate the way it looks, inside and out. It's a good first-car, but even then I wouldn't recommend it.

great car lili mande , 07/03/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful no problems 40000 miles

Great car Chrysler fanatic , 09/27/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Since I bought my neon i have had no major trouble from it, just the regular maintenance. I do though have a problem with the wind noise from the window and the engine is underpowered at low rpm's.