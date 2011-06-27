  1. Home
Used 1998 Plymouth Neon Coupe Consumer Reviews

3.0
6 reviews
Think Twice before buying

buyerbeware, 11/16/2003
3 of 4 people found this review helpful

Like some of the others, I have had gaskets replaced numerous times and still they cant' get it right. I have had a sun roof that has been replace 3 times and is still broken which is not under warrenty and the dealer will not fix. The engine light comes on very every 3-4 months due to carbon build up on some sensor which the dealer can't seem to fixed. I would not reccommend this car to anyone. Buyer beware.

I hate my car

Anthony T, 08/19/2008
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I've owned this car as a high school student just to drive around town, to and from school and work and that's about all it is good for. It is not a pleasure to drive, and I hate the way it looks, inside and out. It's a good first-car, but even then I wouldn't recommend it.

great car

lili mande, 07/03/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

no problems 40000 miles

Great car

Chrysler fanatic, 09/27/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Since I bought my neon i have had no major trouble from it, just the regular maintenance. I do though have a problem with the wind noise from the window and the engine is underpowered at low rpm's.

Low quality car

Griffin, 02/10/2007
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

My fiancee has this car. It only has 62,000 miles on it and it looks, runs, and drives like it has 162,000 miles on it. It has rusted completely through already in some spots, it sounds horrible, and vibrates and shakes very bad. It only has a 3-speed automatic, so freeway cruising is at over 3000rpm, which makes for a very loud drive. The ride is very rough and unsettled.

