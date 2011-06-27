Used 1997 Plymouth Neon Coupe Consumer Reviews

Good Car! happy,happy , 05/16/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful One of my favorite cars, (I have 7) Never lets me down. Bought used at 43,000 miles. In 35,000 miles I have fixed..... NOTHING! I do my own maintenence, oil plugs, etc. It's faster and handles better then my antique Italian sports car! (No, it's not a Fiat!) My only complaint is wind noise, so far I've been too lazy to adjust the window angle so it's my own fault. Report Abuse

Great Little Car Montana Driver , 05/28/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I bought this car as a student in 1998 when I needed something affordable with fairly low payments and have had few complaints. The car has 64,000 miles on it and I have never had to do any major work. The most money I put into it was when I had to change the timing belt at 60,000 miles - which is a standard repair at some point in most cars. The car got me from Montana to Florida and back with no problems and I get at least 30 miles to the gallon on the highway. I think it's a great, affordable car for someone who doesn't want to spend a lot of money on a vehicle.

let down by plymouth my neon is ruined , 07/16/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I was extremely happy with my little Neon.I bought the car at a time when I didn't have a lot of money to spend. Up until today, I was amazed at how reliable this car had been. Never a problem. Today I took it in to have it checked and it turns out the vehicle is not worth repairing.I would have to spend thousands to fix it. So after years of reliability, the one time it needs work (head gaskit among other issues)it's a major repair. My car is useless. Beware.

My neon hasn't let me down happy neon owner , 09/09/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I purchased my neon new off the lot, and I've never had a major problem. I've put over 69k miles on the car in 5 1/2 years. I even towed a small trailer from the Northeast to the West Coast and back. While still under warranty, I had the head gasket replaced. I also spent the money to get the 60k mile tune-up package at the dealership. I expect it to be my primary car until around 90k.