Estimated values
1997 Plymouth Neon Expresso 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,929
|$2,044
|$2,109
|Clean
|$1,701
|$1,807
|$1,866
|Average
|$1,245
|$1,332
|$1,379
|Rough
|$789
|$856
|$893
Estimated values
1997 Plymouth Neon 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,736
|$1,855
|$1,923
|Clean
|$1,530
|$1,640
|$1,701
|Average
|$1,120
|$1,209
|$1,258
|Rough
|$710
|$777
|$814
Estimated values
1997 Plymouth Neon Highline 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,903
|$1,975
|$2,015
|Clean
|$1,678
|$1,745
|$1,783
|Average
|$1,228
|$1,286
|$1,318
|Rough
|$778
|$827
|$853
Estimated values
1997 Plymouth Neon Expresso 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,946
|$2,060
|$2,125
|Clean
|$1,716
|$1,821
|$1,880
|Average
|$1,256
|$1,342
|$1,390
|Rough
|$796
|$863
|$900
Estimated values
1997 Plymouth Neon Highline 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,920
|$1,991
|$2,031
|Clean
|$1,693
|$1,760
|$1,797
|Average
|$1,239
|$1,297
|$1,329
|Rough
|$785
|$834
|$860
Estimated values
1997 Plymouth Neon 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,716
|$1,838
|$1,905
|Clean
|$1,513
|$1,624
|$1,685
|Average
|$1,108
|$1,197
|$1,246
|Rough
|$702
|$770
|$807