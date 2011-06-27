  1. Home
Used 1996 Plymouth Neon Sport Features & Specs

More about the 1996 Neon
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG28
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/35 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.0/437.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.5 gal.
Combined MPG28
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque129 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower132 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.6 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
Front hip room50.3 in.
Front shoulder room52.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.5 in.
Rear hip Room53.9 in.
Rear leg room35.1 in.
Rear shoulder room54.7 in.
Measurements
Length171.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight2469 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.7 in.
Height53.0 in.
Wheel base104.0 in.
Width67.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Gold Pearl Metallic
  • Flame Red
  • Black
  • Strawberry Red Pearl Metallic
  • Island Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Light Montego Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Jade Metallic
  • Nitro Yellow Green
  • Magenta
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Cirrus Blue Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Forest Green Pearl Metallic
  • Lapis Blue
  • Dark Iris Pearl
  • Bright White
  • Wildberry Pearl Metallic
