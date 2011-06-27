Used 1996 Plymouth Neon Coupe Consumer Reviews
junk
My daughter bought this car when she turned 16. We thought it would get her through high school before she would have to buy another. Only a month after she got it the headgasket started to leak, then the water pump went out, the electrical in the dash keep shorting out, the drivers window track broke. This car is hopeless and only had 101,000 miles on it thought for sure she would get at least 30,000 more before it fell apart.I would never buy another neon.
When it runs it's a great car
When this car runs it's a great car. It is good on gas and with a 5-speed acceleration is good. However, this is the least reliable car I have ever owned. I have put over $1,200 into it in the 5 months I have owned it. I had the car just over a week before it needed it's first repair. If you are buying this car cough up the money for an extended warrenty.
jeckyll & hyde car
I bought my 1996 sport coupe when it was brand new, and have had minor problems down the road, but I have racked up 101k miles on it, and it still runs pretty strong. Problem areas include: the map sensor, the brakes, & the A/C unit (I racked up a $1000 bill to fix it after warranty :(.) I had a lot of problems in the first few years, which soiled my image if the neon, but in its latter years, it is not doing too bad.
STAY AWAY FROM THIS CAR
I bought 2 Neons (new). The years were 1996 and 1997. I've had nothing but problems with these cars!At 60,000 miles, on each car, the heads cracked. . I put thousands into the 1996 and nothing can stop the oil leaks and electrical problems. When the head gasket blew on the 1997, after much arm twisting, Chrysler replaced the engine (at a cost of 1,000 to me). Of course, the head gasket blew on the newer engine as well and the oil leaks just don't seem to be able to be repaired. I will never, ever ever ever buy a Chrysler car again due to the unreliability and immense cost of repairs.
My 96 Plymouth Neon
Well she really goes fast as I have the Stick shift model. In 73000 mils of driving I've lot 2 oxygen sensors and the electrical gauges sporadically drop null position leaving you blind while drivng. Otherwise very little problems during mostly highway driving.
