Estimated values
1996 Plymouth Neon Sport 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,804
|$1,983
|$2,083
|Clean
|$1,591
|$1,753
|$1,842
|Average
|$1,164
|$1,292
|$1,362
|Rough
|$738
|$831
|$882
Estimated values
1996 Plymouth Neon Sport 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,820
|$1,961
|$2,039
|Clean
|$1,605
|$1,733
|$1,803
|Average
|$1,175
|$1,278
|$1,333
|Rough
|$744
|$822
|$863
Estimated values
1996 Plymouth Neon Highline 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,704
|$1,858
|$1,943
|Clean
|$1,503
|$1,642
|$1,719
|Average
|$1,100
|$1,210
|$1,271
|Rough
|$697
|$778
|$823
Estimated values
1996 Plymouth Neon Highline 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,720
|$1,868
|$1,949
|Clean
|$1,517
|$1,651
|$1,724
|Average
|$1,110
|$1,217
|$1,275
|Rough
|$703
|$783
|$825
Estimated values
1996 Plymouth Neon 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,545
|$1,689
|$1,767
|Clean
|$1,362
|$1,492
|$1,563
|Average
|$997
|$1,100
|$1,156
|Rough
|$632
|$707
|$748
Estimated values
1996 Plymouth Neon 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,589
|$1,733
|$1,811
|Clean
|$1,401
|$1,531
|$1,602
|Average
|$1,026
|$1,129
|$1,184
|Rough
|$650
|$726
|$767