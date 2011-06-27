  1. Home
Used 1995 Plymouth Neon Highline Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG28
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/34 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)280.0/380.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.2 gal.
Combined MPG28
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque129 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower132 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.6 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
Front hip room50.8 in.
Front shoulder room52.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.5 in.
Rear hip Room50.6 in.
Rear leg room33.9 in.
Rear shoulder room52.3 in.
Measurements
Length171.8 in.
Curb weight2405 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.9 in.
Height54.7 in.
Wheel base104.0 in.
Width67.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Cirrus Blue Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Jewel Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Poppy Red
  • Light Montego Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Nitro Yellow Green
  • Bright White
  • Light Driftwood Satin Glow Metallic
  • Light Royal Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Aqua Pearl Metallic
  • Radiant Fire Metallic
  • Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Wildberry Pearl Metallic
  • Lapis Blue
  • Debonair Red Pearl Metallic
