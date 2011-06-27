Used 1995 Plymouth Neon Coupe Consumer Reviews

1995 Plymouth Neon Renee , 03/14/2002 0 of 1 people found this review helpful The plymouth Neon is very unreliabe It has several different defects I have had a lot of trouble out of my neon in the past year Report Abuse

95 sport cliff , 06/24/2008 0 of 0 people found this review helpful So far, this car has been very fun to drive and have had no problems with it. It is a great gas saver car and runs very well. It has a few mods to it and really flys down the road. I love the car and would tell others to get one. If you take care of the car, it will last you for a long time as this one has.

Initially a Lemon, but aging well. jtt224 , 05/09/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Burned up its first spark plugs in 9K miles; on its 8th set now. Replaced A/C compressor twice, brake master cylinder, vacuum assist, turn signal switch twice, trunk seals, MOTOR MOUNTS at around 20K, OEM tires lasted only 26K; BUT...at 73K now has minimal rattles and squeaks, and still holds a dead-straight line. Head gasket hasn't blown yet, a common problem in early Neons; does not burn oil or smoke. The interior isn't falling apart, although the floor mats don't hold position too well. Has very limited cargo space, although the rear seats fold down. The 3-speed automatic, maligned by many, has given me no grief.

From Bad to Worse 1995 White Lemon , 07/03/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Bought new. First week stock battery failed. Driver's door handle squeaks since new - never solved. First month speedometer head failed. Rear alignment so bad that original tires lasted less than 25,000 miles w/ proper rotation. Head gasket went at 75,000. Water pump seized at 105,000 at hiway speed. Bent all 16 valves. On 2nd A/C compressor... Space limits failure list.