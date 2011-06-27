Used 1995 Plymouth Neon Coupe Consumer Reviews
1995 Plymouth Neon
The plymouth Neon is very unreliabe It has several different defects I have had a lot of trouble out of my neon in the past year
95 sport
So far, this car has been very fun to drive and have had no problems with it. It is a great gas saver car and runs very well. It has a few mods to it and really flys down the road. I love the car and would tell others to get one. If you take care of the car, it will last you for a long time as this one has.
Initially a Lemon, but aging well.
Burned up its first spark plugs in 9K miles; on its 8th set now. Replaced A/C compressor twice, brake master cylinder, vacuum assist, turn signal switch twice, trunk seals, MOTOR MOUNTS at around 20K, OEM tires lasted only 26K; BUT...at 73K now has minimal rattles and squeaks, and still holds a dead-straight line. Head gasket hasn't blown yet, a common problem in early Neons; does not burn oil or smoke. The interior isn't falling apart, although the floor mats don't hold position too well. Has very limited cargo space, although the rear seats fold down. The 3-speed automatic, maligned by many, has given me no grief.
From Bad to Worse
Bought new. First week stock battery failed. Driver's door handle squeaks since new - never solved. First month speedometer head failed. Rear alignment so bad that original tires lasted less than 25,000 miles w/ proper rotation. Head gasket went at 75,000. Water pump seized at 105,000 at hiway speed. Bent all 16 valves. On 2nd A/C compressor... Space limits failure list.
Not Bad
I have had few problems with this car. The only thing was the head gasket about 75,000. It has had no other major problems. Drives good and the gas mileage is outstanding. The 5- speed is the was to go. The brakes are as good as new at 122,000. Cant complain about this car.
Sponsored cars related to the Neon
Related Used 1995 Plymouth Neon Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner