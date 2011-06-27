  1. Home
Used 1995 Plymouth Neon Coupe Consumer Reviews

3.8
10 reviews
1995 Plymouth Neon

Renee, 03/14/2002
The plymouth Neon is very unreliabe It has several different defects I have had a lot of trouble out of my neon in the past year

95 sport

cliff, 06/24/2008
So far, this car has been very fun to drive and have had no problems with it. It is a great gas saver car and runs very well. It has a few mods to it and really flys down the road. I love the car and would tell others to get one. If you take care of the car, it will last you for a long time as this one has.

Initially a Lemon, but aging well.

jtt224, 05/09/2002
Burned up its first spark plugs in 9K miles; on its 8th set now. Replaced A/C compressor twice, brake master cylinder, vacuum assist, turn signal switch twice, trunk seals, MOTOR MOUNTS at around 20K, OEM tires lasted only 26K; BUT...at 73K now has minimal rattles and squeaks, and still holds a dead-straight line. Head gasket hasn't blown yet, a common problem in early Neons; does not burn oil or smoke. The interior isn't falling apart, although the floor mats don't hold position too well. Has very limited cargo space, although the rear seats fold down. The 3-speed automatic, maligned by many, has given me no grief.

From Bad to Worse

1995 White Lemon, 07/03/2002
Bought new. First week stock battery failed. Driver's door handle squeaks since new - never solved. First month speedometer head failed. Rear alignment so bad that original tires lasted less than 25,000 miles w/ proper rotation. Head gasket went at 75,000. Water pump seized at 105,000 at hiway speed. Bent all 16 valves. On 2nd A/C compressor... Space limits failure list.

Not Bad

Matt G, 07/30/2003
I have had few problems with this car. The only thing was the head gasket about 75,000. It has had no other major problems. Drives good and the gas mileage is outstanding. The 5- speed is the was to go. The brakes are as good as new at 122,000. Cant complain about this car.

