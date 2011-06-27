  1. Home
  2. Plymouth
  3. Plymouth Laser
  4. Used 1993 Plymouth Laser
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1993 Plymouth Laser RS Features & Specs

More about the 1993 Laser
Overview
See Laser Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.2/410.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.8 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque125 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower135 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle34.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.9 in.
Front leg room43.9 in.
Front hip room55.1 in.
Front shoulder room53.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room34.1 in.
Rear hip Room45.7 in.
Rear leg room28.5 in.
Rear shoulder room52.4 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity26 cu.ft.
Length172.6 in.
Curb weight2690 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.2 cu.ft.
Height51.4 in.
Wheel base97.2 in.
Width66.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Electric Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Radiant Red
  • Medium Quartz Metallic
  • Turquoise Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Medium Red Pearlcoat
  • Deep Green Pearlcoat
See Laser Inventory

Related Used 1993 Plymouth Laser RS info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles