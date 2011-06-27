Estimated values
1993 Plymouth Laser RS Turbo 2dr Hatchback AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,071
|$4,633
|$4,952
|Clean
|$3,595
|$4,103
|$4,387
|Average
|$2,644
|$3,042
|$3,258
|Rough
|$1,692
|$1,981
|$2,129
Estimated values
1993 Plymouth Laser RS 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,558
|$4,101
|$4,405
|Clean
|$3,142
|$3,631
|$3,903
|Average
|$2,310
|$2,692
|$2,898
|Rough
|$1,479
|$1,753
|$1,894
Estimated values
1993 Plymouth Laser 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,197
|$3,721
|$4,014
|Clean
|$2,823
|$3,295
|$3,557
|Average
|$2,076
|$2,443
|$2,641
|Rough
|$1,329
|$1,591
|$1,726
Estimated values
1993 Plymouth Laser RS Turbo 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,778
|$4,330
|$4,641
|Clean
|$3,336
|$3,835
|$4,112
|Average
|$2,453
|$2,843
|$3,053
|Rough
|$1,570
|$1,852
|$1,995