  1. Home
  2. Plymouth
  3. Plymouth Laser
  4. Used 1992 Plymouth Laser
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1992 Plymouth Laser RS Features & Specs

More about the 1992 Laser
Overview
See Laser Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)302.1/413.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque203 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower195 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.9 in.
Front leg room43.9 in.
Front hip room55.1 in.
Front shoulder room53.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room34.1 in.
Rear hip Room45.7 in.
Rear leg room28.5 in.
Rear shoulder room52.4 in.
Measurements
Length172.8 in.
Curb weight2531 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.2 cu.ft.
Height51.4 in.
Wheel base97.2 in.
Width66.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Champagne Metallic
  • Banzai Blue Metallic
  • Bright Silver Quartz Metallic
  • Black Cherry Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Water Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Radiant Fire Red
  • Raspberry Red Pearl Metallic
  • Claret Red Pearl Metallic
  • Light Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright White
  • Aqua Pearl Metallic
See Laser Inventory

Related Used 1992 Plymouth Laser RS info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles