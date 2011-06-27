Used 1990 Plymouth Laser Base Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|24
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|21/29 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|333.9/461.1 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|15.9 gal.
|Combined MPG
|24
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|105 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
|Base engine size
|1.8 l
|Horsepower
|92 hp @ 5000 rpm
|Turning circle
|34.7 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|37.9 in.
|Front leg room
|42.5 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|170.5 in.
|Curb weight
|2524 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|10.2 cu.ft.
|Height
|51.4 in.
|Wheel base
|97.2 in.
|Width
|66.5 in.
