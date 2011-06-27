  1. Home
Used 1990 Plymouth Laser Base Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)333.9/461.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque105 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower92 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle34.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.9 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
Measurements
Length170.5 in.
Curb weight2524 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.2 cu.ft.
Height51.4 in.
Wheel base97.2 in.
Width66.5 in.
