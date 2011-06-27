Used 1998 Plymouth Grand Voyager Consumer Reviews
TOTAL TRASH
Worst car I ever owner(Ford Taurus a close second)I purchased this van new and have always taken it back for service every 3000 mi and did what ever the maintenance called for.Needless to say I have had constant problems from day one with this van.It has been towed more times than I want to remember.Over the years I have just about replaced everything-transmission,starter, generator, steering column,ignition switch 2x,AC parts,wheel cylinders, sway bushings 4x,computer module parts,radiator,gaskets..+++++ Everytime it was repaired I thought that would be it..but problems never stoped.Now that the second trans went again I finally gave up the ship @155K.Toyota/Honda/Subaru, here I come
Worst vehicle I have owned!
Bought used at 70,000 miles. The lifters had just been rebuilt. In 3 years of ownership, we replaced the serpentine belt 9 times, the power steering pump, the water pump, the fuel pump, the key ignition because the key would not turn, (the locksmith said he replaces at least 1 a week on these vehicles), crank sensor, map sensor, leaking valve cover gaskets, the cd player, the passenger seat would not lay back, the power windows get stuck, the van smoked constantly, poor acceleration.... I paid it off 2 months ago, and now the timing belt broke causing engine failure because of poor engine design! I have had this van towed countless times and have been stranded more times than imaginable. We will never buy again!
Family Five
The major problems I've had with my Plymouth Grand Voyager in three years of ownership are: 1)a short out of the entire instrument cluster, 2)a bad head gasket on the 3.3L V6, and 3)an annoying rattle from the luggage rack on windy days. Other thanthat, the Grand Voyager is comfortable, responsive, easy to drive and pretty reliable.
trouble after 90,000
This vehicle has bee a lot of trouble after we hit about 90,000 miles. Had to have transmission replaced and the A/C evaporator replaced. The engine is the 3.0 litre V6 and is now begging to smoke when started and makes the infamous "ticking" sound for several minutes when cold. Had problems with the belt tensioner. The electronics now seem to be giving out.... the intermitent wipers have stopped working and the instrument panel flashes on and off occasionally. The acceleration is adequate but somewhat lacking with the A/C on.
MY LAST PLYMOUTH
3.3L engine. Blew gasket at 67k - out of warranty. Thereafter, major components were replaced, water pump, alternator, a/c compressor... Blew front rocker arm at 98k. Blew back rocker arm at 104k. Replaced head at 106k. All expenses from my own pocket.
Sponsored cars related to the Grand Voyager
Related Used 1998 Plymouth Grand Voyager info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner