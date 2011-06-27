Used 1998 Plymouth Grand Voyager Consumer Reviews

TOTAL TRASH 12 years of horror , 11/21/2009 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Worst car I ever owner(Ford Taurus a close second)I purchased this van new and have always taken it back for service every 3000 mi and did what ever the maintenance called for.Needless to say I have had constant problems from day one with this van.It has been towed more times than I want to remember.Over the years I have just about replaced everything-transmission,starter, generator, steering column,ignition switch 2x,AC parts,wheel cylinders, sway bushings 4x,computer module parts,radiator,gaskets..+++++ Everytime it was repaired I thought that would be it..but problems never stoped.Now that the second trans went again I finally gave up the ship @155K.Toyota/Honda/Subaru, here I come Report Abuse

Worst vehicle I have owned! M Jackson , 01/26/2006 3 of 5 people found this review helpful Bought used at 70,000 miles. The lifters had just been rebuilt. In 3 years of ownership, we replaced the serpentine belt 9 times, the power steering pump, the water pump, the fuel pump, the key ignition because the key would not turn, (the locksmith said he replaces at least 1 a week on these vehicles), crank sensor, map sensor, leaking valve cover gaskets, the cd player, the passenger seat would not lay back, the power windows get stuck, the van smoked constantly, poor acceleration.... I paid it off 2 months ago, and now the timing belt broke causing engine failure because of poor engine design! I have had this van towed countless times and have been stranded more times than imaginable. We will never buy again!

Family Five Sam , 11/17/2005 1 of 1 people found this review helpful The major problems I've had with my Plymouth Grand Voyager in three years of ownership are: 1)a short out of the entire instrument cluster, 2)a bad head gasket on the 3.3L V6, and 3)an annoying rattle from the luggage rack on windy days. Other thanthat, the Grand Voyager is comfortable, responsive, easy to drive and pretty reliable.

trouble after 90,000 tbal , 07/11/2004 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This vehicle has bee a lot of trouble after we hit about 90,000 miles. Had to have transmission replaced and the A/C evaporator replaced. The engine is the 3.0 litre V6 and is now begging to smoke when started and makes the infamous "ticking" sound for several minutes when cold. Had problems with the belt tensioner. The electronics now seem to be giving out.... the intermitent wipers have stopped working and the instrument panel flashes on and off occasionally. The acceleration is adequate but somewhat lacking with the A/C on.